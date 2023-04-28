Two US military helicopters crash in Alaska

On Thursday, the US Army's 11th Airborne Division reported that a pair of helicopters experienced a crash in proximity to the town of Healy in central Alaska, approximately 80 miles southwest from Fort Wainwright, their originating base.

According to officials at the Pentagon, two United States Army AH-64 Apache helicopters were involved in crashes in Alaska after a training mission. These aircraft were carrying a complement of two military personnel each. A formal inquiry has been initiated to establish the underlying reason(s) behind the occurrence.

“First responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation and more information about the incident will be released when it becomes available,” the division said in a tweet.

According to John Pennell, the military spokesperson, four individuals were on board the aircraft. However, no specific information has been disclosed regarding their condition or the existence of any injuries. The AH-64 gunship's standard complement consists of a team of two individuals, namely a pilot and a gunner.

The Department of Defense has announced that 3 Pilots were Killed and 1 Injured from the Crash of 2 AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters in Alaska today; the Helicopters were a part of the U.S. Army’s 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright. — Scott Leung (@LiangScott44035) April 28, 2023

The incident represents a recurring pattern of incidents involving Apache helicopters this year, as evidenced by a prior incident in February in which two soldiers from the Army's 25th Attack Battalion were injured in a helicopter crash in Alaska.

The accident occurred during the aircraft's takeoff maneuver, leading to detrimental repercussions on the helicopter.

The military authority has yet to ascertain the feasibility of retrieving the aircraft.

Last month, a severe collision occurred near Fort Campbell in Kentucky, resulting in the unfortunate loss of nine soldiers.

According to officials, two HH-60 Black Hawks collided in midair during what was classified as a "routine training mission."

All the soldiers involved were members of the 101st Airborne Division, and the collision occurred during night-vision operations in a two-helicopter formation. The cause of the accident has yet to be established, as flight recorders were retrieved from the aircraft and later forwarded to military experts for deeper examination earlier this month.