On Monday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution that demands an immediate cease-fire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution won 14 votes in favor among the 15 members of the UNSC. The United States abstained from voting.

"The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable," the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres stated.

Introduced by the UNSC non-permanent members, the resolution calls for a ceasefire until April 9, when Ramadan ends. It also highlights the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and strengthen the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The text reads, "A demonstration denouncing the Israeli genocide in Gaza took place in Majd Al-Krum, a city in the occupied territories."

On four previous occasions, the United States - an unconditional ally of Israel - vetoed three UNSC resolutions arguing that a ceasefire would allow the rearmament of Hamas.

On Friday, Russia and China vetoed a resolution proposed by the United States because it did not contain clear and forceful language to demand a ceasefire.

Until today, however, Israel has ignored requests from various countries around the world to stop its offensive in Gaza. Among those countries are Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom and other nations that were closest to Israel when the Zionist state began its attacks on Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023.