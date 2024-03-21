Gaza Celebrates Mother’s Day on the Blood of the Murdered Mothers

According to the Palestinian health ministry, today, Israel committed 7 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 65 Palestinians while 92 were injured.

In the context of mothers' day in the Arab world, The Palestinian Red Crescent Society declared that 37 Palestinian mothers are killed daily in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement by X, the organization said: "while the countries of the Arab world celebrate Mother’s Day, there are 37 mothers murdered every day in the current Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, which enters its day 167".

The Society of Palestinian Prisoners and the Commission of Detainees and Former Prisoners declared that 28 mothers from occupied areas such as the West Bank are incarcerated and without the right to see their children.

Meanwhile, the Zionist army attacks, for the fourth consecutive day, the Al-Shifa medical complex and the Al-Rimal neighbourhood, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

During the 167th day of the Israeli offensive, Tel Aviv forces killed 31,988 Palestinians and injured 74,188 others.