Israel Will Not Allow More Humanitarian Convoys, UNRWA

The Commissioner General of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said on Sunday that Israel has informed the UN that it will not approve more humanitarian convoys to the north of the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini said in a statement that despite the tragedy that is unfolding under his watch, the Israeli authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any food convoy from UNRWA to the north.

The commissioner recalled that UNRWA, which provides services to almost 6 million Palestinians in different countries and is the main humanitarian actor in the Gaza Strip, is in full war "the main livelihood" for more than 2 million displaced by the Zionist offensive

"This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct life-saving assistance during a man-made famine. These restrictions must be lifted," Lazzarini said, noting that if UNRWA is prevented from fulfilling its mission in Gaza, many more will die of starvation, dehydration and lack of shelter.

Israel does not hide its intentions to expel UNRWA from the Gaza Strip and accuses the institution of having direct links with the Islamist group Hamas, although Lazzarini claims that they did not present conclusive evidence that this is.

As soon as Israel made such accusations in January, 18 countries announced that they were withdrawing their funds, including their main donors, the US, Germany, Japan and France, which has cut the budget by $450 million.

During the last 24 hours, the occupation committed seven massacres with 72 dead and 114 injured. Since October 7, the number of people killed by Israel’s attacks has reached more than 32,226, mostly women and children.