UN Security Council Rejects US-Drafted Resolution on Gaza

The resolution is a distraction and gives Israel freedom to kill Palestinians, Polyanskiy said.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) analyzed a proposed ceasefire resolution in Gaza presented by the United States but did not approve it.

Although it received 11 votes in favor and one abstention, the U.S. draft resolution was rejected as a result of the veto of Russia, China, and Algeria.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said that the U.S. draft resolution is unacceptable given that it essentialy green-lights continued killing by setting preconditions for a ceasefire in Gaza.

During his explanatory statement following the vote on the draft resolution, he pointed out that "an immediate ceasefire is the basic premise" for saving lives, expanding humanitarian access, and preventing further conflict.

The US has drafted a new UN Security Council resolution that appears to support a ceasefire in Gaza, after blocking several other attempts at achieving a truce. Al Jazeera’s @baysontheroad looks at what the new US document says. pic.twitter.com/mqmaiDSGcs — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 21, 2024

Zhang underscored that any action by the Security Council "should withstand the test of history and the scrutiny of moral conscience."

The Chinese ambassador also pointed out that the U.S. draft was "unbalanced in many aspects," especially concerning Israel's recent repeated declarations of planning military attacks on Rafah.

"Based on a responsible attitude towards upholding justice, the United Nations Charter, and the dignity of the Security Council, and also due to the concerns and strong dissatisfaction from Arab countries towards the draft, China, along with Algeria and Russia, cast a vote against it," Zhang said.

here is the full speech by the Algerian UN ambassador destroying the pathetic depraved US and Genocide Joe PR stunt at the UN to pretend like they're trying to stop the Gaza genocide as they fund and arm it, and try to displace blame onto China and Russiapic.twitter.com/WPHj3HnXot — ☀️�� (@zei_squirrel) March 22, 2024

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, referred to the draft resolution as "ordinary American deceit," which gives the green light to Israel's military operation in Rafah.

"The U.S. draft resolution is a distraction and blatant political manipulation. Russia will not accept that the Council turns into a destructive tool in the Middle East. This resolution will give Israel absolute freedom to kill and expel Palestinians," he said, as reported by DG Geopolitics.

"The Americans did not hide the fact that the main focus of their project is not vague wordings about ceasefire but the one-sided condemnation of Hamas. There is not a word about Israel's actions in violation of the Minsk Group Protocol and the 32,000 Palestinians who died there," Polyanskiy posted on social media.