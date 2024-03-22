Israeli Attacks Reduced Lebanese Agricultural Output by 30%

On Friday, Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan said that the Israeli strikes since the onset of the Gaza conflict has led to a 30-percent decline in agricultural production.

"The Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon prevented farmers in villages and towns adjacent to the occupied Palestinian territories from reaching their lands to reap fruits or grow crops, which affected up to 30 percent of Lebanese agricultural production," he denounced.

The decline in production in turn affected the export of agricultural products and led to a rise in the price of fruits and vegetables during the current Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Lebanese minister further noted that so far the economic loss of the agricultural sector from Israeli strikes cannot be specified, as the conflict is still ongoing. Still, it is estimated at billions of dollars.

���������� ISRAEL is provoking Lebanon with larger and larger attacks on civilian targets. pic.twitter.com/H49kc4f2SJ — Jackson Hinkle ���� (@jacksonhinklle) March 19, 2024

Hajj Hassan added that Lebanon has complained to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about Israel's "aggression" in southern Lebanon.

"Residents and traders in southern Lebanon have accused Israel of adopting a 'scorched earth policy' amid continuing hostilities in the region," the Arab News reported.

"Israel was setting out to destroy residential houses and neighborhoods, as well as industrial and commercial facilities, while public and secondary roads were also being blocked to hinder the arrival of supplies," it added.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

