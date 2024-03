Although alarming, these incidents are nothing new, last week settlers stoned residents and vehicles of the village of Al-Luban esh-Sharkiya.

Israeli settlers under the protection of the Zionist Army attacked the village of Burqa in the east of Ramallah, West Bank.

Local sources claim that the settlers assaulted several villagers who were at their Friday prayers, besieging them with stones and some with even firearms.

At the same time occupying forces entered the village firing at residents' homes and throwing tear gas.

Israeli soldiers also blocked every entrance to the village, to prevent the locals from fleeing away.

Así opinan los colonos israelíes que bloquean la entrada de ayuda humanitaria a Gaza. No es guerra, ES GENOCIDIO. pic.twitter.com/e1ALbqE8hr — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) March 22, 2024 The text reads, This is what the Israeli settlers who block the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza think. It is not war, IT IS GENOCIDE.

Fortunately, during the abuses and violent demonstrations of the Zionist settlers, no one has been seriously injured, according to official sources.