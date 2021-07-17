UN Rejects Persistent Attacks on Social Leaders in Colombia

The High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 56 deaths and 49 alleged victims of rape in the context of last months' national strike.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) addressed the political violence in the recent protests in Colombia where attacks and threats against human rights activists continued to climb.

Previously, Colombia's Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) warned that the South American nation ranks second in the world in terms of violent deaths per day of protest.

UNSC members expressed concerns over "the constant sieges and assassinations" of ex-combatants, who are in the process of reinsertion.

They regretted the repression of the April-June strikes while urging a national dialogue to solve the political and social crisis.

Protests in Colombia continue today ( and every day until Duque & his government leaves) here’s the drum line crew. pic.twitter.com/R5GV4BAyg0 — ¡Yo Soy Fidel! (@ProtestaBloc) May 23, 2021

The UNSC insisted that President Ivan Duque's government implement an action plan for guaranteeing women leaders, human rights defenders, and ex-combatants protection.

The Council reiterated the calls for observing the 2016 Peace Accords, which comprehend a rural reform, inclusive political participation, and the fight against illicit drugs.

From April 28 to June 16, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 56 deaths, including 54 civilians and two police officers, and 49 alleged victims of sexual violence.