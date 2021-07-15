Police Arrest More Businessmen Involved in Moise Assassination

So far, the Haitian authorities have arrested 18 Colombians and five Haitian-Americans, all of whom are being investigated to detect the masterminds.

Haiti's National Police (PNH) director Leon Charles reported that two businessmen were arrested during investigations into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

On Wednesday, the Judicial Police Central Directorate (DCPJ) arrested Reynaldo Corvington. Upon searching the residence of this security businessmen, authorities found eight 12-millimeter rifles, an M1 carbine, an AR-15 rifle, and nine handguns.

Investigators also arrested Gilbert Dragon, who allegedly rented the vehicles used by the Colombian mercenaries during the attack on Moise's residence. This suspect is also being investigated for coordinating meetings between the assassins.

The PNH issued precautionary measures against 24 presidential security agents and placed 4 agents in isolation. So far, the Haitian authorities have arrested 18 Colombians and five Haitian-Americans, all of whom are being investigated to detect the masterminds of the assassination.

�� #Zakharova: We continue to follow the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.



☝️ Haitian police detained some 20 suspects, at least two of whom are #US nationals. This is yet another attempt of foreign powers to exploit a domestic conflict. pic.twitter.com/0GX7V05uSt — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) July 9, 2021

During a press conference on Sunday, the PNH director showed a photograph taken at a hotel in the Dominican Republic where the mercenaries planned the attack. The photograph shows Christian Sanon, Antonio Intriago, James Solages, Walter Veintemilla, and former Senator Joel Joseph, against whom there is an arrest warrant for murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

Currently, Solanges is accused of having coordinated the hiring of mercenaries with the Florida-based company CTU Security, which is owned by Intriago. The operation was allegedly financed by Veintemilla's consulting firm Worldwide Capital Lending Group.

The HNP also issued arrest warrants against lawyer Joseph Badio, businessman Rodolph Jaar, and Gordon Phenil Desir, who were involved in renting vehicles, coordinating meetings with the mercenaries, paying for equipment, and other logistical tasks.