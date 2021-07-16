    • Live
News > Latin America

Moise Assassination Was Planned in the Dominican Republic

  • Planning of the Jovenel Moise murder at a Dominican Republic hotel.

    Planning of the Jovenel Moise murder at a Dominican Republic hotel. | Photo: Twitter/ @nypost

Published 16 July 2021
President Duque acknowledged that the entire group of Colombian ex-military personnel detained in Haiti participated in the assassination of the Moise.

On Thursday, Haiti's National Police (PNH) Director Leon Charles confirmed that the assassination of President Jovenel Moise was planned in the Dominican Republic. The official also announced the arrest of three members of the presidential security detail and the chief bodyguard.

"They were gathered in a hotel in Santo Domingo City. Around the table are the intellectual authors, a technical recruitment group, and a fundraising group," Charles said as he presented a photograph of those involved in planning the assassination.

Among the plotters featured in the image are Christian Sanon, Walter Veintemilla, James Solages, former Senator John Joseph, and the CTU Security head Antonio Intriago. Once again, the PNH director confirmed that most of the mercenaries had Colombian nationality and had received military training.

“They are former Colombian special force operatives. They are experts, criminals. This was a well-planned attack, ”Charles said, as reported by the New York Post.

On Thursday, the Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. Military had trained some of the Colombian mercenaries. Colombia's President Ivan Duque also acknowledged that the entire group of Colombian ex-military personnel detained in Haiti participated in the assassination of the Moise.

"Regardless of the level of knowledge, what is evident is that the whole group participated in the assassination. Of course, we are collaborating with the Haitian authorities," Duque said, adding that the Colombian police are investigating in Haiti how the Colombian ex-military were recruited for the assassination and who did it.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also involved in the murder investigations at the site. On Thursday afternoon, the FBI was at the Moise residence to collect evidence.

