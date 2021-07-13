Venezuela: Evidence Links Colombian Gov't to Paramilitaries

Jorge Rodríguez warned that Colombian President Iván Duque has become "a real threat" to peace in the region.

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, offered details of the evidence linking the Colombian government with the paramilitary groups that participated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moîse and in the recent violent events in Caracas.

In an appearance with the press, Rodríguez offered details of the relationship between the authorities of the government of Iván Duque and paramilitary groups, by providing these organizations with high-powered weapons, used in the deployment against a neighborhood in the Venezuelan capital.

He showed evidence that the company that hired the Colombian mercenaries to assassinate the president of Haiti is involved in the attack against the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on August 4, 2018.

It is the private security company CTU Security, headed by Venezuelan oppositionist Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera.

Rodríguez pointed out that Intriago has links with the Colombian president, Iván Duque, with whom he participated in the organization of the concert held in Cúcuta in 2019, called Venezuela Aid Live.

He denounced that Colombian paramilitarism is a sort of new School of the Americas, and companies in the United States hire these troops to go and assassinate in Iraq, Venezuela or now Haiti.

✖️La empresa de seguridad privada CTU Security, radicada en Miami y dirigida por el opositor venezolano Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera, que está implicada en el asesinato del Presidente de Haití, es la misma que estuvo detrás del intento de magnicidio con el Presidente Maduro. pic.twitter.com/hJtBbcPY5c — Tania Valentina Díaz���� (@taniapsuv) July 13, 2021

"The private security company CTU Security, based in Miami and managed by Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera, which is implicated in the assassination of the President of Haiti, is the same company that was behind the assassination attempt against President Maduro."

He added that they had prepared an operation against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the context of the celebration of the bicentenary of the Battle of Carabobo. It was articulated with four drones that were neutralized by the security forces of the Venezuelan State.

He showed a video taken from the cell phone of one of the criminals who operated in the Venezuelan capital, which shows strategic views of the city, among them the Military Academy and the Paseo de los Próceres, with the idea of attacking Maduro and the leadership of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Rodríguez said that the events occurred in the parish of La Vega and at the 905 neighborhood show a typical pattern of the way in which Colombian paramilitaries act. He said that the violent right wing intends to articulate actions like these in other cities, which is being investigated by the authorities.

He reminded that the Venezuelan oppositions have a wide and divided spectrum, but there is a real progress in the dialogue with those who are inclined to respect the Constitution and to promote the political path to participate in the elections of next November 21.

He underlined that another sector of these right-wing groups, such as the one represented by Leopoldo López, has not been politically involved for a long time and they are only interested in promoting violent actions. In this regard, he reiterated that the Government will not go to any dialogue or negotiation table with these violent elements.