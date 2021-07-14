The Threads of the Plot To Assassinate Moise Point To Florida

In May 2020, CTU Security mercenaries also offered their services for "Operation Gideon", which was aimed at overthrowing, kidnapping or assassinating Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

The epicenter of the international connections of the Haitian assassination plot is in The Doral, a suburb on the outskirts of Miami where the Counter Terrorist Unit Security (CTU) company has its headquarters.

Since 2019, this company is registered in Florida as a provider of customized security products and services to clients worldwide. The CTU Security President Antonio Intriago is a Venezuelan emigrant who promotes himself as a mercenary and special forces coordinator, as reported by the Nuevo Herald. On his website, he offers security consulting, protection equipment, armaments, self-defense training, shooting classes, and uniforms and boots like those worn by the mercenaries detained in Haiti.

The public records of Intriago's companies are revealing. In his company "We are all Venezuela", one of his partners is a man who promised to "bomb" the Cuban Revolution. He is Antonio J. Esquivel, president of the Cuban Patriotic Junta, an organization that tried to assassinate Fidel Castro on several occasions.

In social networks, the CTU Security mercenary appears with Ileana Ross Lehtinen, a Cuban American citizen and former Republican congresswoman from Florida. Despite the graphic evidence, she now says she "does not remember even the slightest part of the person in this photo".

Ivan Duque, leader of Colombia's right-wing regime, with Antonio Intrigao, the Miami-based Venezuelan exile (and Guaido supporter) who runs the CTU mercenary firm reportedly responsible for assassinating Haiti's Jovenal Moise. https://t.co/2nBrQ7bML8 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 13, 2021

From Colombia, the compromising images are also denied. The Presidential house vows that the photograph featuring Ivan Duque and Tony Intriago was just the result of an “unsuspecting” greeting that occurred during Duque's presidential campaign in Miami in 2018.

Three years before, Intriago promoted the idea that Venezuela could be part of the United States just as it happened when Crimea was annexed to Russia. Various sources claim that CTU Security also offered its services for Operation Gideon, which was signed by opposition politician Juan Guaido and was aimed at overthrowing, kidnapping or assassinating Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in May 2020.

This terrorist operation was executed by Silvercorp USA, another Florida-based company that worked with mercenaries trained in Colombia by a former agent of Donald Trump's security corps.