Colombian Ex-Officer Got $50,000 to Plan Moise Assassination

Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Colombian Police, announced this Thursday that one of the Colombian ex-military men involved in the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, received from the United States the sum of 50,000 dollars to plan the operation.

Germán Rivera García is the name of the Colombian ex-captain who is being held in Haiti and about whom the Colombian authorities declared to have knowledge of his participation in planning and organizing the events that ended the life of the Haitian president in his residence in the capital of the Caribbean country on June 7.

In a press conference, the head of the Colombian Police explained that Rivera García, together with another ex-military officer of that nation, Duberney Capador Giraldo - who was killed on Haitian soil - and a third person still unidentified, went to Haiti last May 10 through a border crossing from the Dominican Republic.

Once in the country of destination, they met with a Haitian doctor, now captured, considered the mastermind of the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, named Christian Emmanuel Sanon.

As reported on Thursday, so far, 18 Colombians have been captured, three killed during the security forces' operations, while three others who were in the Dominican Republic and Haiti and have been linked to the case are being sought.

Vargas added: "Initially, it was a supposed operation to arrest the president of Haiti," as some of the people under arrest had stated.

Se sabe que Rivera recibió 50.000 dólares desde EE.UU. de manera previa al magnicidio y que junto a Capador ingresaron a #Haití desde un paso fronterizo en #RepúblicaDominicana pic.twitter.com/qCwXvjDLyw — General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia (@DirectorPolicia) July 15, 2021

Rivera and Capador turned out to be responsible for contacting more people in Colombia. Before arriving in Port-au-Prince, they participated in several meetings in different countries, including the United States. They are currently working to identify those who helped them obtain the corresponding visas. They have not yet been able to determine the exact source of funding.

Asides from the meeting with Christian Emmanuel Sanon, they also met with Haitian-American citizen James Solages, who surrendered to the Haitian police authorities after the assassination of the dignitary.

According to the director of the Colombian Police, "Germán Rivera has had contact with 12 people in Haiti, all the technical information is already in possession of the Haitian authorities, and Duberney Capador has also had contact with ten people in Haiti."