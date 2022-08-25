UN Criticizes Bolsonaro's Attacks on Brazil's Judiciary

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to stop attacking the Judiciary during the election campaign.

On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, strongly criticized the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro for intensifying his attacks against the Judiciary and the electoral system in view of the presidential elections next October 2.

"What I find most worrying is that the president [Bolsonaro] called on his supporters to demonstrate against the institutions of the judiciary on September 7," he said.

Speaking at a press conference in which she has taken stock of her mandate, which will end this month, the former Chilean president also said that a president might disagree with the decisions of other powers but is obliged to respect them and express his own opinions respectfully.

After commenting on the head of state of Brazil's actions, Bachelet denounced the increase of political violence in Brazil, the persistent structural racism, and the loss of space for action by civil society.

A ex-presidente chilena Michelle Bachelet – que em 31 de agosto deixará o comando do Alto Comissariado de Direitos Humanos da ONU – criticou, nesta quinta-feira (25), os ataques do presidente Jair Bolsonaro ao Poder Judiciário. https://t.co/tXCong3RYC — Curto News (@curtonews) August 25, 2022

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet – who on August 31 will leave the command of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights – criticized, this Thursday (25), President Jair Bolsonaro's attacks on the Judiciary.

As part of his campaign to disqualify the electronic ballot boxes that have been used in Brazil for decades, the same ones that gave him victory in 2018 as president, Bolsonaro held a meeting in July with diplomats from 72 countries, where he described Brazil's electoral system as an unsafe procedure.

The far-right leader, who aspires to be reelected in the elections, according to almost all polls, is going to lose the elections to his bitter rival and an icon of the Latin American left, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, so he has waged a psychological war against his possible electoral defeat, saying that he will not accept the result if he loses the battle.