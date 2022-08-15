Lula da Silva Keeps on Leading Voting Intentions in Brazil

He appears at the head of the presidential race with 44 percent, followed by the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro with 32 percent.

On Monday, the IPEC research company released a poll of voting intentions for the October presidential elections. Commissioned by TV Globo, this survey was focused on Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, and Federal District.

Former President Lula da Silva appears at the head of the presidential race with 44 percent of voting intentions, followed by the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro with 32 percent. The margin of difference guarantees the victory of the Workers' Party candidate in the first round.

In December 2021, Sergio Moro (Uniao Brasil), Andre Janones (Avante) and Joao Doria (PSDB) were still among the presidential candidates. Since then, however, all three politicians have withdrawn from the presidential race.

For this reason, the polls now place Ciro Gomes (PDT) with six percent of the voting intentions, followed by Simone Tebet with two percent and Vera Lucia with 1 percent.

The tweet reads, "More and more the man rises in the electoral polls! IPEC (IBOPE) poll released today in Jornal Nacional shows Lula with 44% and Bolsonaro 32%, Cyrus 6%, Simone Tebet 2%, Vera Lucia 1%. If the percentages of Bolsonaro, Ciro, Simone Tebet and Vera Lucia are added, the figure does not reach the 44% obtained by Lula!"

On Monday, FSB Pesquisa also published another survey of voting intentions, commissioned by Banco BTG Pactual. It showed that Lula da Silva has grown four percentage points in citizen preferences, which ensures his victory in the first round.

Two other research companies will publish national surveys of voting intentions on Wednesday. These are Quaest, which conducted its study commissioned by Banco Genial Investimentos, and PoderData, which belongs to the website Poder360 and conducts its research with its own financing.

Finally, on Thursday, Datafolha will publish its first survey, which was carried out after the closing of all presidential candidacy launches.