The Presidential Campaign Kicks Off in Brazil

An IPEC survey shows that Lula da Silva has 52 percent of the citizen preferences, a figure that would allow the leftist leader to win in the first round.

On Tuesday, Brazil's Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) officially kicked off the political campaign for the October 2 elections.

Brazilians will elect president, vice president, subnational lawmakers and governors, 513 members of the Lower House, and 27 seats in the Senate.

TSE authorities registered 14,552 candidates for state lawmakers, 9,211 candidates for federal lawmakers, and 544 candidates for lawmakers at the Federal District. Governorships will be contested by 185 candidates and the Senate seats by 192 candidates.

The presidency will be contested by 12 candidates: President Jair Bolsonaro (Liberal Party), former President Lula da Silva (Workers' Party), Ciro Gomes (Democratic Labor Party), Simone Tebet (Brazilian Democratic Movement), Vera Salgado (Socialist Workers' United Party), Felipe D'Avila (Nuevo), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Jose Eymael (Christian Democracy), Leo Pericles (Popular Unity), Sofia Manzano (Brazilian Communist Party), Roberto Jefferson (Labor Party Brazilian), and Pablo Marcal (Republican Party of Social Order).

Tá lindo! Neste momento acontece a chegada da Caminhada da Largada da Campanha @Haddad_Fernando e @LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/J2riFAbAtn — PT São Paulo (@ptsaopaulosp) August 16, 2022

The tweet reads, "This is beautiful! Lula's campaign march is arriving right now."

So far, all the voting intention polls contracted by private companies assure that the Workers' Party candidate will easily reach the presidency, defeating the far-right politician Bolsonaro, who seems unwilling to accept his loss easily.

On Monday night, TV Globo released the results of a survey by the IPEC consulting firm, which shows that Lula da Silva has 52 percent of the citizen preferences at the national level, with a margin of error of 2 points. This figure would allow the leftist leader to win in the first round given that Bolsonaro barely reaches 37 percent of the voting intentions.

“The first step to rebuild our country is to win the elections. Brazil is immense, that's why I count on your help to bring, through the networks and in the streets, a message of faith and hope to our people” Lula tweeted on Tuesday.

