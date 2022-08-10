Brazil: Bolsonaro May Be Fined for Early Electoral Propaganda

Brazil's Electoral Public Ministry defended on Wednesday before the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that President Jair Bolsonaro be fined for early electoral propaganda after his speech to foreign ambassadors on July 18.

The electoral deputy attorney general, Paulo Gonet Franco, expressed that there was "unacceptable propaganda" in the president's "victimization" speech due to the false arguments Bolsonaro used to point out that the electronic ballot box system is unreliable and could harm him.

Brazilian law prevents presidential candidates from publicly asking for votes before the beginning of the electoral campaign, which this year formally starts on August 16.

The Electoral Public Ministry understands that Bolsonaro broke the law and, in addition to a fine, asks that social networks remove the video of the meeting with the ambassadors and the attacks on the electronic ballot boxes, something YouTube already did on its own on Wednesday.

