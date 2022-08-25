Lula Sweeps Bolsonaro 61 to 20 in Bahia’s Voting Intention

Bahia has the largest polling station in northeastern Brazil. It is also the fourth largest polling station in the country with some 11.3 million registered voters.

On Thursday, the Datafolha Institute released data from an opinion poll conducted with a sample of 1,008 voters in 63 municipalities in the state of Bahia.

The figures show that the Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva has managed to capture 61 percent of the voting intentions, while President Jair Bolsonaro reaches 20 percent.

The rest of the electoral preferences are divided between Ciro Gomes (7 percent), Simonet Tebet (1 percent), Felipe d'Avila (1 percent), and six other candidates.

The difference between the two main candidates is much greater if only valid votes are taken into account, that is, if blank or invalid votes are not counted. In the first round, while Lula would obtain 67.7 percent of the Bahian votes, Bolsonaro would obtain 22.2 percent.

New poll by Datafolha shows that working class Evangelical Christian support for Brazil's two biggest presidential candidates is tied within the margin of error at 41% for Lula x 38% for Bolsonaro. This demographic makes up 53% of Brazil's evangelical population

If the current voting intentions continue in Bahia, Lula would obtain an advantage of more than 2.5 million votes over the far-right politician in the October presidential elections.

According to Datafolha, while Lula captures the electoral preferences of 62 percent of women, Bolsonaro only achieves 16 percent of their support. Among male voters, Lula also leads Bolsonaro with 59 percent vs 24 percent.

The differences between Lula and Bolsonaro are wide among people with elementary education (68 percent vs. 14 percent), voters with secondary education (56 percent vs 25 percent), citizens with incomes below the minimum wage (69 percent vs. 13 percent), and people with incomes greater than two minimum wages (50 percent vs 30 percent).

The Workers' Party candidate also beats Bolsonaro among the Black population (69 percent vs 14 percent) and voters who define themselves as white people (53 percent vs 27 percent).

The Datafolha survey was carried out between August 22 and 24 and has a margin of error of 3 points. It was contracted by Metropole radio and registered with the authorities.