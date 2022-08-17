Brazil: Lula at 45% Remains 12 Points Ahead of Bolsonaro

According to a new national survey, the former President continues a wide lead and would win the election in the first round.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has a comfortable lead in the electoral race for the Presidential Palace, with 45 percent of voting intentions, according to a new Quaest poll commissioned by Banco Genial, released on Wednesday.

In second place comes President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 33 percent. In the study published by the same research company 15 days ago, the two leaders in the presidential race oscillated one percentage point positively.

In this regard, the Brazilian presidential candidate maintains his lead of 12 percentage points, even after the beginning of the Auxílio Brasil payments and other social benefits implemented by the federal government, such as the gas voucher and trucker aid.

The intention to vote for the PT candidate among voters who receive the Brazil Aid grew between July and August, from 52 percent to 57 percent. The preference for Bolsonaro among this group shrank from 29 percent to 27 percent in the same comparison.

Since Lula outperforms all other candidates (45 percent to 42 percent), he would win the election in the first round, according to the survey.

The third place is for former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6 percent. Behind him is Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3 percent. The percentage of undecided voters was 6 percent. Blank and spoiled ballots also totaled 6 percent.

In an eventual second round against Bolsonaro, which would only occur if the current president shows growth in the first round, Lula would have 51 percent against 38 percent.

The survey, conducted by Quaest for Genial Investimentos, was registered in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). A total of 2 000 people were interviewed between August 11 and 14 at voters' homes in 123 municipalities in the 27 states. The margin of error is two percentage points higher or lower.