UN Calls for Full Ceasefire on Fourth Day of Gaza Truce

The UN stepped up the flow of humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave and sent supplies to some areas in the north that have been virtually cut off for weeks.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged on Monday a full humanitarian ceasefire "for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the wider region."

In a statement released by his spokesman, the UN official said that seven weeks of conflict had taken "an appalling toll that has shocked the world."

The four-day pause agreed by Israel and the Hamas movement allowed for the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held since October 7, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged that the dialogue that led to the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas must continue. It is reported that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days. pic.twitter.com/OTAwuhdcW0 — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) November 27, 2023

"But this aid hardly compares to the enormous needs of 1.7 million displaced people. The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is worsening by the day," the high representative warned.

Guterres hailed the role of the Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. authorities for facilitating this agreement, while acknowledging the critical role of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"The United Nations will continue to support these efforts in every possible way," he reaffirmed.

However, the UN chief insisted on the need for a total cessation of hostilities between Tel Aviv and the Palestinian resistance.

The dialogue that led to the agreement must continue, resulting in a total humanitarian ceasefire, for the benefit of the people of Gaza, Israel and the region in general, he said.

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages and urged all states to use their influence to end the conflict.

Guterres also urged support for "irreversible steps towards the only sustainable future for the region: a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side, in peace and security."