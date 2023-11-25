    • Live
London: Protesters Demand Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • People protest in the British capital for the Palestinian peace

    People protest in the British capital for the Palestinian peace | Photo: @France24_es

Published 25 November 2023 (1 hours 53 minutes ago)
Opinion

Despite the British Government effords to ban the protests, manifestants took Londron streets this Saturday to claim for Palestinians lives.

Tens of thausends of people gathered in the London Center to claim a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, on at National March for Palestine.

Last November 11 groups vinculated with the British ultraconservative right-wing starred pro-Israel violent riots and clashes with the Police, which resulted in more than one hundred arrests. So this is the first pro-Palestine march in the British capital.

The Metropolitan Police had reported through their social networks the arrest of at least eight people, most of them for the distribution of propaganda that equated Israel with Nazi Germany.

According to Al-Jazeera this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who accussed police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters. She also made unauthorised comments about the country’s pro-Palestine demonstrations, which she called “hate marches”.

The march took place in the second day of a four-days truce between Israeli Army and Hamas, and the released of hostages held by the Palestinian armed group since October 7 and Palestinians jailed in Israel.

In just five weeks of war more than 15 000 Palestinians have been killed, and the besieged Gaza city is totaly devastated after the incessant bombardment by the Israeli Army and pro-Palestine protests have been reported from other cities like Washington D. C. Paris, and Havana.

