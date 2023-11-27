Hamas Extends Truce in Gaza for Two Days

Qatar has been acting as a mediator between Israel and Hamas to reach a lasting ceasefire.

On Monday, Hamas announced that the four-day truce agreement that began on Friday will be extended for two days, allowing the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to continue.

“The Palestinian resistance has announced that an agreement has been reached with our brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian ceasefire for an additional two days under the same conditions as the previous truce,” Quds News Network reported.

“The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in Gaza,” Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said, as reported by Arab News.

In recent weeks, Qatar has been acting as a mediator between Israel and Hamas to reach a lasting ceasefire. This process has had the support of the United States and Egypt.

"Our joy is incomplete because of what is happening in Gaza."



Palestinians gather in Ramallah streets to welcome 39 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons as part of a truce deal between Israel and Hamas.



— in pictures https://t.co/8xBrrkjW4V pic.twitter.com/EJZqxGVSDo — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 27, 2023

As of Monday, Hamas had released 27 hostages who were held in Gaza for 7 weeks. In the first three days of the trick, the Red Cross has received 39 Israelis, 17 Thais, one Filipino and one Russian-Israeli.

So far, Israel has released 117 Palestinian women and children in compliance with an agreement, which provides for the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, the U.S., Israel and eleven countries announced on Monday the creation of task force aimed at interrupting international financial flows to Hamas.

This task force will be composed by the financial intelligence units of Australia, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States.

