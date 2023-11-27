At a UNSC meeting on Monday, Israel attacked UNICEF and UN Women, accusing them of systematically "siding with" Hamas.

On Monday, James Elder, the spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), published a video on social networks showing the terrible consequences of the bombing by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians in Gaza.

“Children in Gaza have sustained horrific injuries,” Elder says in a video in which he talks to a health worker about what is happening to the wounded.

The video shows how many injured minors are transferred from the "Al-Shifa" Medical Complex in Gaza City to the "Nasser" Hospital in the south of the territory.

UNICEF spokesperson apologizes for the horrific images of injured children but believes it is necessary to present them so that the world can see what is really happening.

Since October 7, bombing by the Israeli occupation army has killed 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women.

Children in Gaza have sustained horrific injuries.



UNICEF spokesperson, @1james_elder talked to a health worker about the challenges they are facing in treating the wounded.



Together with the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent Societies, UNICEF and other UN agencies are… pic.twitter.com/FHZ84UrVmh — UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 26, 2023

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, Israel attacked UNICEF and UN Women, accusing them of systematically siding with Hamas and ignoring data provided to them by the Israeli Government.

When referring to the directors Catherine Russell (UNICEF) and Sima Bahous of (UN Women), the tone of the Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan was so aggressive that the Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun stopped him from speaking and asked him to show "due respect" in their interventions.

Previously, both UN directors spoke before the UNSC today to underline the serious impact that the Gaza war is having on Palestinian women and children, so much so that Russell said that "Gaza is today the world's most dangerous place to be a child."

"Each UN agency stands only in favor of the Palestinians while dehumanizing Israel. This is the UN policy," insisted the Israeli ambassador Erdan, who in the past has also attacked United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres and the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).