UN Aiding Palestinians Amid Escalating Violence

UN humanitarians have reported hundreds of homes housing more than 1,000 people are damaged in Gaza. More than 12,000 people reportedly seek shelter from the fighting.

The United Nations, in the face of alarming and escalating violence and rising casualties, is aiding as many people in the Palestinian territory in need as possible, UN humanitarians said on Friday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing its partners, reported civilian infrastructure damage in the Gaza Strip, including to more than 20 schools.

The North Gaza Seawater Desalination Plant, serving more than 250,000 people, is still not operating due to the risk to workers and a damaged electrical supply line, the humanitarians said. An estimated 2 million people live in Gaza. About 3 million more people live in the West Bank.

Because of limited fuel reserves in Gaza, there are now daily, rolling electrical power cuts of eight to 12 hours per day, OCHA said. Its hygiene partners said another 230,000 people from Gaza City and Khan Younis have limited access to piped water because of the increasing power cuts and damage to electrical networks.

The humanitarians have reported hundreds of homes housing more than 1,000 people are damaged. More than 12,000 people reportedly seek shelter from the fighting. Many are in schools run by the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees known as UNRWA.

The agency opened 29 schools as emergency shelters for about 10,000 displaced people. UNRWA and humanitarian partners are providing food, water and non-food items for them, said OCHA.

Palestinian people who fled their homes due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, take refuge at a school in Gaza City, on May 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

The United Nations is concerned that displaced people crowding into schools increases the risk of spreading COVID-19.

In the West Bank, the world organization is concerned about reports of violent incidents resulting in casualties among Israeli security forces and Palestinians.

The United Nations and humanitarian partners have provided non-food items and cash support to displaced families. The unimpeded movement of humanitarian goods and personnel is essential, OCHA said.

The humanitarian response plan for the occupied Palestinian territory, calling for 417 million U.S. dollars to help 1.8 million vulnerable people, is only 29 percent funded, OCHA said.