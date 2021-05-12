Netanyahu Pledges More Violence Over Palestine

"This is just the beginning! We'll deliver blows they haven't dreamt of," Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas during a visit to a hospital on Monday night that treats Israelis wounded during May 11 clashes.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to inflict even more violence against Palestine as Gaza residents flee for their lives after warplanes bombarded their neighborhoods.

"This is just the beginning! We'll deliver blows they haven't dreamt of," Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas during a visit to a hospital on Monday night that treats Israeli wounded during May 11 clashes.

����#Palestine || Palestinians hold their kids while fleeing out of their neighborhood after being bombed by Israeli warplanes in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/7TjQKYrMEy — Aya Isleem ���� #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) May 12, 2021

The latest round of attacks has been branded as the deadliest in decades. On May 11 and 12, the Hamas militia launched 100 rocket attacks towards Israel in response to the violence in previous days, killing five people and damaging infrastructure.

According to Palestinian authorities, Israel hit back with a series of strikes that killed 65 people and wounded over 300 residents. Top Hamas officials were also assassinated during the airstrike.