Netanyahu Pledges More Violence Over Palestine

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
"This is just the beginning! We'll deliver blows they haven't dreamt of," Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas during a visit to a hospital on Monday night that treats Israelis wounded during May 11 clashes.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to inflict even more violence against Palestine as Gaza residents flee for their lives after warplanes bombarded their neighborhoods.
"This is just the beginning! We'll deliver blows they haven't dreamt of," Netanyahu said, referring to Hamas during a visit to a hospital on Monday night that treats Israeli wounded during May 11 clashes.
The latest round of attacks has been branded as the deadliest in decades. On May 11 and 12, the Hamas militia launched 100 rocket attacks towards Israel in response to the violence in previous days, killing five people and damaging infrastructure.
According to Palestinian authorities, Israel hit back with a series of strikes that killed 65 people and wounded over 300 residents. Top Hamas officials were also assassinated during the airstrike.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Prime Minister of Palestine denounces plans of illegal Israeli settlements while the Israeli regime has been arresting and harassing candidates running in the upcoming Palestinian elections, pic.twitter.com/GZ24TfA6Rs