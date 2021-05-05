    • Live
News > Palestine

Russia Attempts To Ease Tensions Between Israel and Palestine

Published 5 May 2021 (2 hours 27 minutes ago)
Russia's FM called for easing tensions in the area 'as soon as possible,'

On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the Kremlin's concern about the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, especially for the deterioration of the situation in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Russia's FM called for easing tensions in the area 'as soon as possible,' after concluding talks in this city with his counterpart from the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Riyad al-Maliki.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow's support for a possible direct dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis to resolve all fundamental issues regarding the final status of the disputed territories.

'We are going to do this both through bilateral contacts, as well as through talks with other countries of the region and as a member of the mediating group Middle East Quartet,' the FM noted according to Sputnik news agency.

The minister pointed out that along with other representatives of the Quartet (United Nations, European Union, and the U.S.), they are trying to activate that platform with a meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

Meanwhile, Palestine's foreign minister thanked Russia for all its help and commitment to his country within the framework of international law.

by teleSUR/capc-MS
