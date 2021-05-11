Venezuela Condemns Recent Israeli Attacks Against Palestine

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced that Israel has increased its military actions during the holy month of Ramadan.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned on behalf of his country the new military actions of Israel against the Palestinian people that have left at least 20 dead.

According to the statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, he recalled that the attacks constitute a serious violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

Arreaza denounced that Israel has increased its actions during the holy month of Ramadan, among which are the forced displacement of Palestinian residents from their homes and lands.

The official indicated that his country reaffirms its support for the sovereignty, independence, and self-determination of the Palestinian people, expressing its solidarity to the victims of the Israeli attacks.

#COMUNICADO | Venezuela condena las nuevas acciones violentas contra el Pueblo palestino por parte de Israel, y hace un llamado de alerta a la comunidad internacional, reafirmando su posición histórica en defensa de la soberanía, independencia y autodeterminación de Palestina ����. pic.twitter.com/XRmD04YsDK — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) May 11, 2021

"#Venezuela condemns the new violent actions against the Palestinian people by Israel, and calls upon the international community, reaffirming its historical position in defense of the sovereignty, independence, and self-determination of Palestine."

Arreaza stressed that only a dialogue based on respect between the parties could lead to a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Finally, the Foreign Minister said he called on the international community and organizations to take joint action to address the seriousness of the events in East Jerusalem.

"The world must demand an end to this new phase of Zionist violence against the Palestinian people," the Venezuelan Foreign Minister said in the statement.