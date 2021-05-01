Occupied Palestine: Huge Fire Halts an Oil Refinery in Haifa

First reports from Israeli news agencies pointed out to a cyberattack which was ruled out early this morning after the Ministry's statements.
The Environment Protection Ministry said the fire was caused by a "damaged pipe". However, Channel 12 TV network said a control valve broke, starting the fire.
The refinery emergency team immediately fought the blaze then, rescue forces joined the operations to bring the fire under control.
