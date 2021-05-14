Israeli Army Kills Seven Palestinians in West Bank

Egypt asserted that Israel has rejected a truce. Indeed, in the early hours of Friday morning, the Israeli army continued its ground and air offensive in Gaza.

On Friday, seven Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, amid strong protests against Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where 122 Palestinians have been killed in the past week.

Palestine's Health Ministry declared an emergency for hospitals to prepare to receive patients. As of Friday morning, Israeli attacks had already resulted in 75 injuries in the West Bank, which is governed by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

Besides reporting that Israeli forces shot at an ambulance and a doctor, news agency WAFA recorded protests in Hebron, Nablus, Salfit, Hebron, Jenin, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Tulkarem. In these cities, Palestinians have been shot and killed by Israeli soldiers.

An Israeli Army spokesman justified the actions of its members by arguing that some "5,000 rioters threw stones and Molotov cocktails."

The so called Israel under attack pic.twitter.com/MLUcPUSEay — Madi_hime ������ (@madi_hime) May 14, 2021

The aggression against the Palestinian people has incited more protests and expressions of solidarity in several areas of Jerusalem and Arab cities in Israel. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again threatened to further increase military actions in the Gaza Strip.

"It is not over yet. We will do everything we can to restore security in our cities and for our citizens," he said after an assessment of the situation with security officials in Tel Aviv.

