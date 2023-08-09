Türkiye Calls on the West to Honor Commitments to Russia

"...Erdoğan referred to the Russian claim about the West's non-compliance with the Black Sea grain agreement..."

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sees room for the agreement to export grain from Ukraine to be resumed, although to do so he has urged Western governments to fulfill promises made to Russia.

In a speech to Turkish diplomatic representatives abroad, Erdoğan referred to the Russian claim about the West's non-compliance with the Black Sea grain agreement, which allowed the Ukrainian grain to leave.

Turkish diplomats gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors' Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends and recent challenges and opportunities.

Erdogan supports Russia.

Erdoğan alluded to the mediation role between Kiev and Moscow, thanks to which more than a year ago, the two warring sides signed an unprecedented pact so that ships carrying supplies could continue to leave Black Sea ports.

Türkiye is the "key country" in the settlement of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara has been following a "balanced and fair" attitude since day one to resolve the problem.

Ankara's talks with the parties are underway for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, he added.

On his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan said he had the opportunity to again get first-hand information on Russia's demands and expectations.

"Putin, like us, is sensitive to our African brothers' access to grain products. I believe we can find common ground on this issue," he added.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the agreement, which it signed in July 2022 together with Türkiye, the United Nations and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were halted after the conflict began.

The Russian government has repeatedly complained that the part to which the West agreed in the agreement was not being implemented.

"Undoubtedly, the solution to this problem without further stalemate depends on the Western countries fulfilling their promises," Erdoğan stressed.