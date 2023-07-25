Palestinian President Abbas Visits Turkiye

President Erdogan supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian National Authority President Mahmud Abbas began an official visit to Turkiye where he will hold a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Abbas's visit to Turkey was to precede another visit by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, which was originally scheduled for Thursday but was canceled after his recent hospitalization.

In their meeting at the presidential headquarters, Erdogan and Abbas will address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which is going through a new moment of high tension. In this regard, Turkiye has protested against Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The Erdogan administration strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Don't stop talking about Palestine ���� https://t.co/X2VC1rg0r2 — sarah (@sahouraxo) July 24, 2023

The improvement in relations between Turkey and Israel in the last year, as well as the fact that Ankara had invited the leaders of Palestine and Israel in the same week, has raised speculation about a possible attempt by Erdogan to mediate to ease tension in the Palestinian territories.

Erdogan and Abbas will also discuss other regional and international issues, as well as the possibility of deepening mutual cooperation and bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the Israeli aggressions continue. On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation forces murdered three Palestinians in the Hashomronim neighborhood of Nablus.