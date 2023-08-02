Russian President to Visit Türkiye

The parties have not yet agreed on dates.

The Kremlin reported Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to prepare for a potential face-to-face meeting.

In their 10th telephone conversation since the beginning of the year, the two leaders agreed on a visit by the Russian president to Türkiye, although the sides had not yet agreed on dates.

They "agreed to continue contacts at various levels, including in the context of preparations for the possible meeting between the two leaders," the kremlin press service said in a statement.

The presidents also discussed the UN-Turkiye mediated grain deal to unblock agricultural exports across the Black Sea. According to Erdogan's office, the president noted the negative impact on poorer countries of the agreement's suspension since Russia's withdrawal from the deal last month.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.



The two leaders agreed on President Putin’s visit to Türkiye.



Thanking his counterpart for the two amphibious fire-fighting aircraft Russia has sent for Türkiye’s fight against wildfires, President… — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) August 2, 2023

In this regard, Erdogan said that Türkiye "will continue to make intensive efforts and pursue diplomacy" to maintain the agreement.



For his part, Putin referred to the West's non-compliance with the Russian side of the grain deal. The president also expressed Moscow's readiness to return to the agreement as soon as the West meets Russia's demands, according to the Kremlin.

The statement also highlighted Moscow's efforts to supply free Russian grain to the most vulnerable countries. The Kremlin said that Russia is working to establish safe routes in this regard.