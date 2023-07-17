Türkiye: Firefighters Battle Wildfires Amid Scorching Weather

This country was hit by a strong heatwave last week, with the meteorological service forecasting temperatures reaching up to 43 degree Celsius in parts of the Turkish territory.

Wildfires broke out in the southern and western provinces of Türkiye over the weekend as summer heat grips a large swathe of the country.

Wildfires erupted in multiple locations in the provinces of Hatay, Mersin, Canakkale, and Izmir since Sunday amid soaring temperatures and low humidity, according to Anadolu Agency.

A total of 19 fires broke out on Sunday, 16 of which have been under control, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.

"Tremendous efforts are being made to prevent the fire from spreading further. We have been closely monitoring the situation, including aerial footage captured by armed drones," Yerlikaya said, adding that he hoped the remaining blazes could be extinguished "as soon as possible" as their momentum have slightly diminished.

In Hatay, three neighborhoods have been evacuated as the blaze scorched a large swathe of the province's Belen district and quickly spread into the surrounding forest area.

The fire in Hatay might have been started by reed-burning practice that went out of control, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said.

A judicial investigation has been initiated against the suspects responsible for causing the fire in Hatay and at least seven suspects were detained, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc tweeted.

Firefighters were sent to put out the flames in two adjacent villages in central Canakkale, with some 300 people evacuated from Kemel village in precaution. In Izmir, local fire crews used helicopters and sprinklers to put out the blazes.

