Normal Life Far From Reach After Earthquakes in Türkiye: IFRC

Over 50 percent of families supported by the IFRC and Turkish Red Crescent are taking on new debts after the earthquakes as the country battles inflation.

Six months after the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said Thursday that "a normal life is still far from reach" and called for urgent support to tackle the immense needs of survivors.

"We have seen astounding resilience in communities, but people still find themselves stuck in a very difficult situation," Ruben Cano, IFRC Head of Delegation in Türkiye.

"Many people in Türkiye - particularly those who lost their homes and income - are still struggling with their day-to-day needs, including paying for food, rent and other necessities, a 'normal' life is still far from reach," the official said.

According to the IFRC, more than 50 percent of families supported by the IFRC and Turkish Red Crescent are taking on new debts after the earthquakes as the country battles inflation and a drastic increase in prices.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holds joint press conference with South Korean counterpart:



- 4 temporary shelter projects run by Korea after earthquakes in Türkiye

- We discussed bilateral relations

- We signed road map which is manifestation of our shared will pic.twitter.com/oSYdyvsmuS — TRT World (@trtworld) July 29, 2023

In Syria, the reality for many people is even more dire as the economic situation continues to push already vulnerable communities deeper into hardship and uncertainty, IFRC said, adding that the earthquake's impact, coupled with 12 years of conflict, has rendered recovery exceedingly challenging.

"The rescue phase of the earthquake response may have concluded, but the emergency situation persists," Mads Brinch Hansen, IFRC's Head of Delegation in Syria, said.

"Immediate international support is needed right now, both to meet immediate humanitarian needs, as well as to build people's resilience and rehabilitate vital infrastructure and community services, which are on the brink of collapse," Hansen added.