Hamas Leadership Met With Palestinian President in Türkiye

They discussed the preparations for the Palestinian factions' meeting scheduled to be held in Cairo on July 30.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced that its leadership met on Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas politburo, said that the meeting discussed the preparations for the Palestinian factions' meeting scheduled to be held in Cairo on July 30

A Hamas delegation, headed by the movement's politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, engaged in "a frank and in-depth discussion within the framework of completing the movement's consultations with the various Palestinian factions, with the aim of preparing well for the meeting of the general secretaries in Cairo."

According to Badran, the two sides agreed on the need to unify national efforts to confront the dangers looming over the Palestinian cause, especially those posed by the Israeli government.

"This government wants to swallow up the land, expand settlements, and control the capabilities of our people, and at the forefront of that is the main danger related to the West Bank and Jerusalem," he added.

The Palestinian presidency did not comment on the meeting with Hamas leaders in Ankara, which took place one year after their previous meeting in July 2022 hosted by the Algerian president. The Cairo meeting scheduled for the end of this month will focus on the dangers facing the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinians had internal divisions after Hamas' takeover of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people, in 2007. Since then, the two factions have yet to achieve reconciliation.