Turkish Energy Minister Meets With President Maduro in Caracas

Their meeting reaffirmed the relations that Venezuela and Turkey have maintained since 1957.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Turkish Energy & Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held a meeting in Caracas.

"Excellent meeting... we discussed and exchanged some ideas to strengthen energy and mining alliances, with the aim of increasing trade levels for the benefit of both nations," the Bolivarian leader wrote on the social media platform X.

The Venezuelan Communication Ministry pointed out that the Maduro-Bayraktar meeting served to reaffirm the diplomatic relations that Venezuela and Turkey have maintained since 1957, reaching a high-level character in 2009.

"The Miraflores Palace in Caracas stands as the stage where it is confirmed that both peoples and governments continue to work for the well-being and deepening of joint efforts," the Communication Ministry said.

Türkiye signs agreements on oil, gas, mining with Venezuela, as Energy Minister Bayraktar visits Caracas to strengthen collaborationhttps://t.co/C4SFXm2YiM — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 31, 2024

"As a result of the bilateral visits under the leadership of our presidents, relations between the two countries have moved to a different dimension. Our goal will be to further grow our relationships, which are based on solid foundations, with energy and mining cooperation," Bayraktar wrote on the social network X.

Previously, the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources also held a meeting with the Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. They discussed strengthening bilateral energy and mining alliances so as to increase trade and direct investments.

On Tuesday, the oil ministers Rafael Tellechea (Venezuela) and Alparslan Bayraktar (Turkey) engaged in a dialogue on existing agreements between the two nations and opportunities for new investments.