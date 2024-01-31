President Maduro Supports Dialogue to Set Electoral Schedule

"We are a guarantee of peace. Elections now!" the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his support for the call made by the National Assembly (AN) for a dialogue aimed at establishing the 2024 electoral schedule.

Through his account on the social media platform X, the Bolivarian leader shared with citizens the agreement whereby legislators rejected any form of ultimatum from the United States against Venezuelan sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I support with all my strength the call for a broad and inclusive dialogue to establish the electoral schedule for 2024. We are a guarantee of peace. Elections now!" stated Maduro.

Previously, the National Assembly approved the immediate convening of a dialogue so that various Venezuelan groups can collaboratively develop a proposal for the presidential electoral schedule to present it to the electoral authorities.

If someone in the US had done what María Machado did in Venezuela, they would be serving a life sentence for treason.



In Venezuela she gets to walk free but can't run for office.. but that's enough for her neocon friends in the US to sanction Venezuelapic.twitter.com/KJiAJAo98Y — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 30, 2024

Approved unanimously, this manifesto also expresses a categorical rejection of any form of ultimatum from the United States that echoes "the applause of violent extremism from the surnames of the national oligarchies of the far-right fascists."

Legislators also reaffirmed their support for the Barbados Agreements for the holding of presidential elections in 2024 in accordance with what the Venezuelan constitution states.

The Bolivarian government also issued a statement to repudiate recent attempts at blackmail and interference in its internal affairs by the United States.

"Through coercion and threats, it seeks to impose coup attempts, disregard the institutions of the republic, implement new coercive measures, and destabilize the Venezuelan economy and the well-being of its people," the statement reads.