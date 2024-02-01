President Maduro: 'No One Can Be Above the Constitution'

The Venezuelan leader ratified that the 2024 presidential elections will take place "come rain, thunder, or lightning."

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced that the far-right opposition seeks to prevent the holding of the presidential elections in 2024.

During his speech at the Opening Session of Judicial Activities 2024 in Caracas, the Bolivarian leader reaffirmed that no one can be above the Constitution.

"No sector can be above our country's people, constitution, and laws. Now they threaten, disregard, defy, prepare calls for violence, and threaten once again to obstruct, sabotage, and attack the 2024 electoral process, which is a constitutional obligation. It is not the first time they have done it," Maduro said, emphasizing his support for the dialogue process called by the National Assembly.

"I subordinate myself to the proposals and decisions that arise from that dialogue called by the National Assembly to establish the electoral schedule," the Bolivarian leader assured, stressing that the elections will take place "come rain, thunder, or lightning."

������A combination of US aggression and Venezuelan opposition incompetence/collusion has doomed the Caribbean nation’s most valued foreign asset: CITGO. This infographic retraces the recent history of Venezuela’s US-based refiner got to this point and the present stakes (thread) pic.twitter.com/80Z5PlfvvY — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) January 28, 2024

Maduro recalled that the Bolivarian Revolution has always made efforts to dialogue with far-right activists to consolidate peace in the South American country.

"We have tried to attract them. In my opinion, these efforts have yielded good results with different sectors, and we must keep the spirit of seeking dialogue, understanding, sovereignty, and peace," he said.

The Bolivarian leader also recalled that the 1999 Constitution is the first Venezuelan constitution elaborated with "the participation of all social, political, and cultural sectors."