Maduro Calls for Deepening Direct and Participatory Democracy in Venezuelan Justice System

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro participated this Wednesday in the opening session of the judicial year 2024 in Venezuela, where he urged the modernization of the country's judicial system.

Maduro reaffirmed his willingness to dialogue with the opposition. "We must maintain the permanent spirit of transversal dialogue, of the search for understanding, of the defense of national sovereignty and peace," said the president.

In his speech the president called for deepening the character of direct and participative democracy in the Venezuelan justice system.

"Make no mistake with Venezuela. No one, no surname or oligarchy is above the Constitution, nor the Powers and even less the people," Maduro said.

"Our Constitution, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, is the first Constitution in the history of Venezuela that was made in public consultation, with the participation of all social, political and cultural sectors," the president added.

Remarks by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the context of the inauguration of the new judicial year, before the Supreme Court of Justice. pic.twitter.com/VQtSsSG0qC — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 31, 2024

President Maduro pointed out the need to move towards the modernization of the Venezuelan justice system, an action that will allow improving the problems that may exist and that sometimes delay the administration of justice.

Likewise, he said that Venezuela has taken solid steps in the regularization of the penitentiary system. The application of the new regime, which prioritizes respect for the human rights of those deprived of liberty, is a tangible fact.

The president noted that there is an advanced protocol for the massive use of electronic bracelets to confine to their homes those who have committed minor or non-violent crimes.

Maduro also proposed to advance in the reform of the Code of Civil Procedure regarding the challenges of the civil and mercantile jurisdiction. "The relevance of this is to guarantee a framework of security and legal certainty for economic activity and investment in the country."