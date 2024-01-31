Cuba Rejects US Interference in Venezuelan Affairs

Washington's onslaught is supported by sectors of the Venezuelan far-right that have been linked to previous calls for the imposition of international sanctions.

On Tuesday, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the threat of interference by the United States in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

Through a message on his X account, the Cuban diplomat stated that the U.S. government persists in the use of unilateral coercive measures against the South American country. He also reaffirmed the solidarity of the Cuban government and people with the Venezuelans.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil sent a message thanking Cuba for its solidarity with the Bolivarian nation. He emphasized that Cuba is at the forefront of "countries committed to respecting international law and the sovereignty of nations."

Previously, Venezuela condemned the latest attempts of blackmail by the U.S., which constitute an ultimatum against Venezuelan society as a whole.

On Maduro's podcast, the president of the Venezuela national assembly (a trained psychiatrist) reminisces on his talks with neocon Elliott Abrams and reflects on how the US govt. uses sociopaths as regime change assets pic.twitter.com/X5oeJtoKU3 — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 29, 2024

Gil pointed out that through "coercion and threat," the U.S. seeks to impose a coup d'etat, disregard state institutions, implement new coercive measures, and destabilize the Venezuelan economy and the well-being of its people.

In response to the U.S.'s interference actions, the government of President Nicolas Maduro called for the unity and mobilization of all Venezuelans in defense of national sovereignty.

The Bolivarian authorities also denounced that Washington's onslaught is supported by some sectors of the oligarchy and the far-right, which have been linked to previous calls for the imposition of international sanctions affecting the well-being of the Venezuelan people.