ALBA-TCP Rejects US Interference in Venezuelan Affairs

The U.S., which is responsible for the darkest processes of political destabilization, "does not have any type of morality to threaten Venezuela," ALBA-TCP stated

On Wednesday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) harshly criticized the new threats that the United States poses to Venezuela.

“The member states reject and condemn the announcement by the United States Department of State made on January 30, 2024,” ALBA-TCP said.

This economic cooperation institution stressed that such an announcement represents a direct threat against Venezuela's sovereignty and political and economic stability.

"The United States, which is responsible for the world's greatest human rights violations and the darkest processes of political destabilization in our region, does not have any type of morality to threaten Venezuela, a free and sovereign nation that has has been an example of participatory democracy for the last 25 years.”

If someone in the US had done what María Machado did in Venezuela, they would be serving a life sentence for treason.



In Venezuela she gets to walk free but can't run for office.. but that's enough for her neocon friends in the US to sanction Venezuelapic.twitter.com/KJiAJAo98Y — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 30, 2024

“The Alliance demands that all illegal sanctions against the Venezuelan people, who have fought an epic battle for peace through political dialogue, immediately and unconditionally cease, even in times of excessive aggression against their institutions,” the ALBA-TCP said

“We ratify the commitment to the defense of national sovereignty without foreign interference and we make a new call to the International Community to condemn this attack,” it added.

In a similar vein on Tuesday, the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales harshly questioned the intentions of Washington towards this South American country.

Imposible dejar de recordar al Comandante eterno Hugo Chávez Frías, un día como hoy pero del año 2005, declaraba el carácter socialista de la Revolución Bolivariana de Venezuela.

“ #ChávezVive, la lucha sigue”. #IzquierdaLatina. pic.twitter.com/BkJ3CqKbSQ — Izquierda Latina �� (@IzquierdaUnid15) January 30, 2024

The text reads, "It is impossible not to remember the eternal Commander Hugo Chavez Frias. On a day like today but in 2005, he declared the socialist character of Venezuela's Bolivarian Revolution. Chavez lives! The fight continues."

"We reject and condemn with the greatest energy the threats of the United States against the Venezuelan government and its revolutionary people. Unilateral coercive measures could never and will never be able to subdue such a brave people," he said.

"The leadership of brother President Nicolas Maduro guarantees peace and sovereignty in the land of Simon Bolivar," the Movement Towards Socialism leader pointed out.

On Monday, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced that his country revoked the relief of sanctions against the international marketing of Venezuelan gold. He also threatened to suspend relief for Venezuelan oil and gas that is due to be renewed in April.

President Joe Biden's administration took these measures in response to a decision by the Venezuelan Supreme Court, which politically disqualified far-right politicians who carried out actions against the constitutional order until 2036.