Trump-Era Policy Towards Venezuela Has Failed: President Maduro

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said that the traditional U.S. policy towards his country, which was fueled by former President Donald Trump since 2017, has failed.

"Assaulting and replacing national authorities, as well as appointing us an interim President, a National Assembly and Judicial Power from abroad, has been a failure. These Trump-era policies crashed into the powerful reality of republican functioning of Venezuela’s democratic institutions,” Maduro said.

He also rejected the stance assumed by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, who recognized the right-wing opposition's symbolic parliament as legitimate.

"This position implies ignorance of the functioning of the Bolivarian government and how the powers of the nation integrate," Maduro insisted, arguing that the far-right opposition aims to maintain false institutions to continue stealing State resources abroad.

President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, arrives in Venezuela to hold the second bilateral meeting with President Nicolás Maduro since the resumption of relations at all levels between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/yVh2Jje3Jj — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 7, 2023

Venezuela’s General Attorney Tarek William Saab estimated that these politicians have blocked, retained or confiscated State assets worth about US$30 billion. Although they agreed to replace Guaido as the "legitimate President" in December 2022, they recently appointed former lawmaker Dinorah Figuera, currently exiled in Spain, as speaker of their symbolic parliament. In addition, they created a special commission to administer the Venezuelan State’s assets abroad, especially those owned by the National Central Bank and the state-owned Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA). "Venezuelans know that the institution that exercises the legislative power in Venezuela is the National Assembly... We invite anyone who doubts the legitimacy of this institution to meet its members and realize how well they represent the interests of our people,” Maduro insisted.