President of Venezuela Receives Colombian Colleague in Caracas

The official plane of the first leftist Colombian president landed shortly before 14H00 local time (18H00 GMT), according to his ambassador in the Venezuelan capital.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received this Saturday his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro in Caracas, where both presidents will hold an extraordinary bilateral meeting, the second meeting held in the Caribbean country since the reestablishment of diplomatic relations last August.

Petro was received with honors at the Miraflores presidential palace, minutes after landing at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, which serves Caracas, where he was welcomed by the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, and the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti.

#ÚltimoMinuto | Presidente @NicolasMaduro recibe a su homólogo de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, en el Palacio de Miraflores. pic.twitter.com/ep5lIS7MgT — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) January 7, 2023

President Nicolas Maduro receives his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, at the Miraflores Palace.

The two heads of state met in Caracas on November 1, 2022 to discuss trade issues, the dignity of migrants, as well as the issue of the Amazon rainforest in relation to the major political challenges in the region.