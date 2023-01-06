Venezuela: President Maduro Appoints Tellechea as PDVSA Leader

He also named Yvan Gil as Foreign Affairs Minister and Anibal Coronado as governor of Francisco de Miranda.

On Friday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro appointed Pedro Tellechea as the new president of the state-owned Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA).

"With his great experience as the head of Petrochemical of Venezuela (PEQUIVEN), Tellechea will boost the national oil industry. All our recognition to former PDVSA President Asdrubal Chavez, who will soon have new responsibilities,” Maduro tweeted.

In Sept. 2022, Tellechea managed to return Monomeros, the PDVSA subsidiary in Colombia, to the Bolivarian nation. This petrochemical company was illegally managed by Venezuelan opposition politicians, whom former Colombian President Ivan Duque arbitrarily recognized.

Venezuela's Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami welcomed the election of Tellechea, with whom he will advance in the oil industry development. "Teamwork, safe victory!,” he said.

On Friday, the Venezuelan President also named Yvan Gil as Foreign Affairs Minister and Rear Anibal Coronado as governor of the Francisco de Miranda Insular Territory. "It is a great responsibility that I am sure he will perform with great professionalism," Maduro said about the appointment of Gil, who served as Foreign Affairs Vice Minister for Europe. In commenting about Coronado’s election, the Bolivarian leader explained that the Francisco de Miranda territory has great economic potential and should be promoted as a strategic area for national development. "Coronado’s experience will be vital to the accomplishment of this task," Maduro insisted, recalling that the new governor previously was in charge of the Presidency's Administrative Management Office and the Vice Ministry of Monitoring and Inspection.