Venezuela Appoints Ambassador to Brazil

Diplomatic relations between these South American nations were suspended by the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced that Manuel Vicente Vadell, who was serving as consul in Sao Paulo, will be the country's new ambassador to Brazil.

“I met with Manuel Vicente Vadell, who brought me very good news. I have decided to designate him as the new Venezuelan ambassador to Brazil,” the Bolivarian leader tweeted.

After his appointment is approved by the Venezuelan Congress, Vadel will be able to assume the diplomatic representation of his country starting January 1, when Brazil's president-elect Lula da Silva begins his four-year term in office.

With the appointment of the Venezuelan ambassador, both nations fully reestablish their diplomatic relations, which were suspended by President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

Brazils incoming foreign minister Mauro Viero says that Lula has instructed him to restore Brazilian relations with Maduro and that from January 1st (When Lula becomes president) Brazil will officially restore relations with Venezuela #Venezuela #Brazil https://t.co/6y6F0CoC8C — CNW (@ConflictsW) December 17, 2022

At that time, this far-right politician decided to recognize the US-backed lawyer Juan Guaido, who had declared himself proclaimed interim president of Venezuela.

After the victory of the Workers' Party leader in the Brazilian presidential elections held in October, the Bolivarian government expressed its “best disposition and good will to, together, strengthen the ties of friendship.”

From Brazil, President-elect Lula da Silva made similar statements and announced that his administration would re-establish diplomatic relations with Venezuela.