Venezuela: Non-Existent Figure of Interim Government Eliminated

The decision was approved with 72 votes in favor, 29 against and eight abstentions.

Sectors of the Venezuelan opposition agreed this Friday to eliminate the figure of the so-called "Interim Government," which is not established in the Constitution of the Republic, headed by former deputy Juan Guaidó.

The National Assembly, elected in 2015, no longer in force, but which held the non-existent figure of "interim president," had a meeting with members of the opposition in which they approved the proposal with 72 votes in favor, 29 against and eight abstentions.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, he indicated that the project, a proposal submitted by factions of parties such as Primero Justicia, Acción Democrática, Un Nuevo Tiempo and Movimiento por Venezuela, was introduced to a vote.

This decision takes place within the framework of the dialogues that the Government of President Nicolás Maduro has promoted and held with the opposition of the country, reaffirming that this is the only way to advance in the recovery of the country.

The former opposition deputy Guaidó proclaimed himself "interim president" of the country, a non-existent figure in the Venezuelan Constitution, in January 2019 and was supported mainly by the Government of the United States and its allies.

In addition, Venezuelan Government authorities have denounced on several occasions acts of corruption in which Guaidó and other opponents, such as fugitives from justice Leopoldo López, have been involved in appropriating State resources.

