Cuba and Venezuela Evaluate New Areas of Cooperation

Cuban and Venezuelan authorities evaluated the agreements signed between both nations and new areas of cooperation of common interest this Friday during a meeting between the vice president of the Caribbean country, Delcy Rodríguez, and the vice prime minister of the Antillean island, Ramiro Valdés.

"The alliance between Cuba and Venezuela is subscribed in various fields such as health, sports, education, communication, food, and sciences, among other areas. In this meeting, the search for new common interests and cooperation was sought," detailed a message from the official account of the Venezuelan vice presidency.

According to the administration of Nicolás Maduro, the meeting between Cuban and Venezuelan authorities was held to deepen bilateral relations between both nations.

The relationship between Caracas and Havana has a 22-year history of cooperation.

At the end of November, authorities from both governments reviewed the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, which includes 22 bilateral agreements signed in the areas of health, education, economic and cultural development, among others.