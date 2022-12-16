Cuba and Venezuela Evaluate New Areas of Cooperation

"The alliance between Cuba and Venezuela is subscribed in various fields such as health, sports, education, communication, food, and sciences, among other areas. In this meeting, the search for new common interests and cooperation was sought," detailed a message from the official account of the Venezuelan vice presidency.
According to the administration of Nicolás Maduro, the meeting between Cuban and Venezuelan authorities was held to deepen bilateral relations between both nations.
The relationship between Caracas and Havana has a 22-year history of cooperation.
At the end of November, authorities from both governments reviewed the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, which includes 22 bilateral agreements signed in the areas of health, education, economic and cultural development, among others.