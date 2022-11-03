Truckers’ Blockades Lifted in Brazil

Brazil's Highway Police confirmed Thursday that the totality of the blockades that completely obstructed the passage on the country's roads, orchestrated by bolsonarista truckers who did not accept the triumph of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president-elect, were lifted.

"All federal highways (are) free of blockades," the agency said in a message on Twitter.

According to the highway authority, 936 demonstrations blocking the passage on the main roads of the South American giant were lifted.

The Highway Police also reported that only 24 partial roadblocks remain in 5 of the 27 Brazilian states, three of them located in the Brazilian Amazon - Amazonas, Pará and Roraima - as well as in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Bolivia and Paraguay.

After three days of blocking the country's main highways, the blockades were lifted more quickly on Thursday following a message from President Jair Bolsonaro, who, in a video posted on his social networks on Wednesday night, called for respect for the right of people to move about.

The protests began on Sunday night after the victory of Lula, who, with 51.9% of the votes, was the winner of the second round of the presidential election in Brazil, against Bolsonaro's 49.1%.

The truck drivers' movement began to lose strength after the current president, seeking reelection, implicitly acknowledged his defeat on Tuesday after almost two days in silence.

