News > Brazil

Bolsonaro Will Follow “All Commandments of the Constitution”

  • The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, spoke today about the results of last Sunday's elections, but without alluding to the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and assured that

    The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, spoke today about the results of last Sunday's elections, but without alluding to the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and assured that "he will continue being faithful to the Constitution". | Photo: EFE / JoŽdson Alves

Published 1 November 2022 (3 hours 1 minutes ago)
"As president of the republic and citizen, I will continue to comply with all the commandments of our Constitution," he affirmed in his first and expected speech to the country after the elections.

The president, who spoke publicly 46 hours after Lula's victory on Sunday, defended his supporters who are blocking several streets in the country in rejection of the result, pointing out that the protests are "the result of indignation and the feeling of injustice for the way the electoral process took place."

He also stressed his commitment to the laws in response to fears generated by his silence that he would not accept his defeat.

"I was always labeled as anti-democratic, but I always played within the four lines of the Constitution," he said.

Lula won Sunday's Brazilian presidential runoff election with 50.90 percent of the vote, against Bolsonaro's 49.10. 
 

by teleSUR/MS
