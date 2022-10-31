Petro Talks to Lula: Close Ties Between Brazil and Colombia

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, communicated this Monday with the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and said that the link between the two governments would be close due to the position of both on the Amazon.

"I have spoken by telephone with President Lula da Silva. I extended my most sincere congratulations. 'Relations between Colombia and Brazil will be close because we both love the Amazon,' he told me. So will be president Lula," Petro wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, the Colombian president highlighted the need to create a joint agenda with Brazil that will revolve around the environment and the fight against drugs.

"Topics of an agenda with Brazil: first, the rescue of the Amazon rainforest and its scientific research. Second, the path of a new non-violent anti-drug policy. Third, the integrated electric power grid of the Americas with clean energies. Fourth, Latin American economic integration," Petro said on his Twitter account.

The Colombian president had already expressed his support for the new president-elect when the results of the second round of the presidential election, held on Sunday, became known.

On his personal Twitter account, he posted "Viva Lula" as a way of celebrating the victory of the leader of the Workers' Party (PT, left-wing).

Lula won the runoff election in Brazil with 50.90 percent of the votes, against 49.10 percent for the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The president-elect will take office on January 1, 2023.